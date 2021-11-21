Longhaul low cost widebody services re-emerge in Asia. Part 1

Although the long haul low cost business model was well established in the Asia-Pacific region before the COVID-19 crisis, it had yet to fully prove its long term profitability. Now some LCCs are betting on this model succeeding in the pandemic recovery phase as they reinstate – and in some cases launch – longer range widebody flights.

Singapore’s Scoot has already added back its two European routes, and is launching a new flight to London. The Japanese newcomer Zipair Tokyo has announced plans to introduce a route to Los Angeles. VietJet – until now solely a narrowbody operator – intends to lease three widebodies.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X has gained the support from creditors it needs to survive and restart its widebody passenger services.

Australia’s Jetstar will soon reactivate all of its widebody aircraft. And Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific is preparing to take delivery of the first of its A330neos to supplement its existing A330 fleet.