London City Airport: consulting on a draft master plan for 2020-2035

London City Airport (LCY), originally a short takeoff and landing airport designed to satisfy business travel demand in the financial district of London, has begun to consult on its master plan from 2020 to 2035.

The consultation is against the background of a steady rise in traffic and a drift towards more leisure passengers, but also opposition to its expansion that has – in the past – come from both the London Mayor and local councils.

Moreover, as things stand, the airport will not host a station on the west-east Crossrail heavy rail line, one of two such lines (another will run south-north) which promise to revolutionise travel across the UK’s capital city.

In its Master Plan the airport management pledges to “encourage” the building of such a station, but its main thrust is one of sustainable growth as it also pledges no more significant infrastructure additions and carbon neutrality.