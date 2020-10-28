Lombok Airport: huge interest in Indonesian airport concession
There are few deals available for the world’s big airport operators and investors to aim for. Even so, it comes as a surprise to see so many of them pre-qualifying for a concession on a small airport in Indonesia – even if it is a gateway to an important tourist region.
As is often the case, this transaction has also unearthed a raft of fresh faces, most of them with no prior connection to the air transport business but with specialist skills to offer to established players, within consortiums.
More importantly, it demonstrates there is continuing interest in investing in the business, which is something it needs right now.
