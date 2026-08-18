Loganair: Southampton base closure part of wider review by the UK regional airline

Loganair will close its Southampton base after less than 10 months, no longer basing aircraft and crew at the south of England airport from the end of Oct-2026. The regional airline will cease operating from Southampton to Manchester service after 20-Aug-2026, but it is understood that it will continue existing services to Edinburgh, Jersey and Newcastle.

Rapid expansion at Southampton, including new routes to Manchester and Jersey, has taken Loganair above easyJet to the number one ranking by seats at the airport. It has also driven a return to overall capacity and traffic growth for Loganair in 2026.

Loganair's network is becoming less dependent on Scotland, but more than 60% of its capacity still touches Scotland, where it is an important provider of regional connectivity. Nevertheless, in spite of its self-styled tag as Scotland's airline, it also has a role across the UK, where it is the fourth biggest domestic airline by seats and the biggest regional airline.

The Southampton base closure follows "a review of our wider network and operational setup". Such an exercise seems sensible in the current aviation environment of high fuel prices and shorter booking horizons.