Loganair, Aurigny Air, Blue Islands: UK regional airline partnership

The regional airlines Loganair, Aurigny Air Services and Blue Islands will begin a new three-way commercial partnership in 2022.

According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the three airlines have a total fleet of 60 aircraft, of which 56 are in service at the end of Nov-2021. This represents well over half of the total UK/Channel Islands regional airline fleet.

Regional airlines represent only 2.3% of UK seats in the week commencing 29-Nov-2021, but provide important regional connectivity, with 11.2% of frequencies. They are much more significant in the domestic market, operating 12.2% of seats and 34.7% of frequencies.

The new partnership builds on existing agreements between Jersey's Blue Islands and Guernsey's Aurigny and between Scotland's Loganair and Blue Islands, adding a new relationship between Loganair and Aurigny.

It will involve codeshares between the three airlines, to offer a wider range of connections, in addition to frequent flyer programme coordination. More unusually for a commercial partnership, the three also plan to co-operate on technical and purchasing matters.