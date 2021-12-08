Loganair, Aurigny Air, Blue Islands: UK regional airline partnership
The regional airlines Loganair, Aurigny Air Services and Blue Islands will begin a new three-way commercial partnership in 2022.
According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the three airlines have a total fleet of 60 aircraft, of which 56 are in service at the end of Nov-2021. This represents well over half of the total UK/Channel Islands regional airline fleet.
Regional airlines represent only 2.3% of UK seats in the week commencing 29-Nov-2021, but provide important regional connectivity, with 11.2% of frequencies. They are much more significant in the domestic market, operating 12.2% of seats and 34.7% of frequencies.
The new partnership builds on existing agreements between Jersey's Blue Islands and Guernsey's Aurigny and between Scotland's Loganair and Blue Islands, adding a new relationship between Loganair and Aurigny.
It will involve codeshares between the three airlines, to offer a wider range of connections, in addition to frequent flyer programme coordination. More unusually for a commercial partnership, the three also plan to co-operate on technical and purchasing matters.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.