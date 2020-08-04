Lisbon Montijo airport: law change planned, to open commercial flights
Across the globe new airport projects are being cancelled and additional infrastructure at large airports is being reviewed – the latest examples being at Singapore Changi and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports.
But the position in Lisbon – where the creaking Humberto Delgado airport would probably have seized up altogether now were it not for the pandemic – is becoming critical.
A new airport for Lisbon has been planned for many decades and Montijo was eventually selected. Montijo Air Base is located in the Montijo Municipality of the Lisbon metropolitan area of Portugal and it supports air elements of the Portuguese Navy.
But – that still has not happened, opposition has continued to mount, and now the government will make another attempt to railroad it through by changing the law.
