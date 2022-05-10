Lima Airport’s expansion project sees new passenger terminal added as traffic recovers

On several occasions during the pandemic CAPA has made reference to the importance of overseas investments to Fraport – a company that has seen its investments shift out of China, and one that has abandoned Russia altogether in recent months.

One of its longest-established concession contracts is at Lima, Peru, which it manages via Lima Airport Partners (LAP), in tandem with the International Finance Corporation, a minority shareholder.

An investment of USD1.6 billion there is now to be augmented by the construction of a new terminal.

That investment seems to be late in the day as the 30-year concession was scheduled to expire in 2031.

However, it has finally been extended by a further 10 years, offering LAP – and specifically Fraport – the opportunity to continue to benefit from its presence at one of the biggest and most influential of Latin American airports.