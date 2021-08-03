Lifting of COVID travel restrictions wakes Air Canada from slumber
Now that Canada has eased some of what were the most stringent travel restrictions in place worldwide, the country’s largest airline, Air Canada, can start the process of emerging from a period of hibernation that has lasted more than a year.
Although it will take Air Canada some time to catch up to the recovery cycles of its US peers, trends are finally moving in the right direction as leisure travel continues to gain momentum and business demand is beginning to show some signs of life.
Armed with a new level of certainty, Air Canada can now enter a new proactive phase, rather than being suspended in an indefinite state of limbo.
And with more concrete insight into demand, the airline can now determine whether it will tap billions in loans from the Canadian government.
