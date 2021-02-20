Liège Airport's 2020 record year for cargo; Qatar Airways #1
A new role has been found by a number of smaller airports in Europe which specialise in freight, namely the handling of the fast growing e-commerce sector, while participating in the transport of medical equipment across the world.
In many cases the airlines involved are not the usual ones that would be involved in day to day activities, but rather those that have risen to the challenge presented by the pandemic.
One of them is Liège Airport in Belgium.
Liège has a population of 200,000, within a province of the same name of just over 1.1 million, and is Belgium's fifth largest city.
Liège Airport is Belgium’s largest cargo airport and the seventh largest cargo airport in Europe. The airport reported a "record year" in 2020 for cargo activities, registering a 24% year-on-year increase in cargo volumes, to 1.1 million tonnes.
