LEVEL: eight years of IAG’s long haul low-cost (and fastest growing) airline
LEVEL reached its eighth anniversary at the start of Jun-2025, when it also surpassed the milestone of carrying three million passengers since its launch in 2017.
LEVEL is IAG's long haul low-cost brand, based at Barcelona El Prat Airport, from where it serves five destinations in the United States and two in Latin America.
It is Barcelona's largest long haul operator, and its only low-cost operator flying nonstop to the US and Latin America. It has outlasted all but one European low-cost long haul airline (French Bee).
Moreover, although LEVEL is IAG's smallest airline by traffic and capacity, it is now also the group's fastest growing airline.
