LEVEL: AOC signals maturity for IAG's long haul low cost airline
LEVEL, the long haul low cost brand of IAG, is progressing its application for its own air operator's certificate (AOC) - more than seven years after its launch in 2017.
During that time Iberia aircraft and crew have operated its routes from Barcelona to the Americas on its behalf. From 2018 to 2020, other IAG subsidiaries also operated LEVEL-branded flights on trans Atlantic routes from Paris Orly, and even on short haul routes from Vienna.
In 1H024 LEVEL was IAG's fastest growing airline brand by ASKs, with an increase of 19.1% (versus group growth of 7.5%). Its 94.8% load factor was also the group's highest.
Over seven years LEVEL has consolidated its position as Barcelona and Spain's leading long haul LCC, and has given IAG more options on the North and South Atlantic.
As it matures with its own AOC, there is scope for it to consider new markets.
