LCC Volaris matches bus fares in Mexico
Switching passengers from bus to air travel is a key pillar for most ultra-low cost airlines in Latin America, and no other airline has capitalised more on that opportunity than the Mexican ULCC Volaris.
And as the COVID-19 pandemic moves to an endemic state, Volaris believes its ability to match bus fares, and the growing advantages of air travel over bus trips, positions the company favourably to continue stimulating traffic.
At the same time, Volaris’ growth in US transborder markets should resume later this year as the airline expects the US to restore Mexico’s safety rating.
Once that occurs, the transborder market could become more interesting as low cost airlines work to create new partnerships to build scale between Mexico and the US.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.