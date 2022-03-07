LCC Volaris matches bus fares in Mexico

Switching passengers from bus to air travel is a key pillar for most ultra-low cost airlines in Latin America, and no other airline has capitalised more on that opportunity than the Mexican ULCC Volaris.

And as the COVID-19 pandemic moves to an endemic state, Volaris believes its ability to match bus fares, and the growing advantages of air travel over bus trips, positions the company favourably to continue stimulating traffic.

At the same time, Volaris’ growth in US transborder markets should resume later this year as the airline expects the US to restore Mexico’s safety rating.

Once that occurs, the transborder market could become more interesting as low cost airlines work to create new partnerships to build scale between Mexico and the US.