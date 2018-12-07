Latin American aviation outlook: uncertainty blankets 2019
Latin American airlines continue to face a level of uncertainty in 2019 as new governments in the region’s two largest markets settle in and navigate trade disputes, geopolitical issues and a potential global economic slowdown.
Currency devaluation in Brazil and Argentina and volatile oil prices are combining to force Latin operators to take a cautious approach to 2019, but domestic demand in each of those markets appears to be stable as customers opt for domestic instead of international travel.
The growth of Latin American ULCCs and low cost airlines continues unabated as new start-ups in Chile and Argentina work to grow their respective market shares domestically; however, yields in those markets are likely to remain under pressure well into 2019.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.