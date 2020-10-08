Latin American airlines hit obstacles in securing Chapter 11 financing

Latin American Airlines that are currently restructuring in Chapter 11 have faced challenges in securing their respective financing packages, and so far LATAM Airlines Group is the only operator that has firmed up its financing, but not before it has to rework its package to gain bankruptcy court approval.

Aeromexico is also working to gain approval for its financing, but it appears that squabbling has occurred, and the court has reportedly delayed approval for the scheme. Avianca, meanwhile, has appealed an injunction against a loan from the Colombian government that was upheld by the country’s courts.

The main objective for all those operators is to secure their financing and move forward and exit restructuring, but obstacles have continued to pop up for Latin America’s full service airlines as they work to size their operations appropriately for an environment where demand will remain pressured for the short to medium term.