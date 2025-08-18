Latin American airlines exude confidence amid prolonged economic ambiguity

Although no region is completely shielded from ever-changing US trade policy, Latin America has arguably fared better than other areas of the world.

Traffic continues to grow at a steady pace and the region's airlines are posting solid financial results, given the persistent overhanging uncertainty that's been present throughout 2025.

LATAM Airlines Group, Copa and Avianca all have offered reasonably positive outlooks for the remainder of 2025 as each operator works to execute their respective business plans and capitalise on their strengths.