Outlook 2025: Latin America – LATAM and Avianca embark on 2025 as fortified formidable forces
Two of Latin America's largest airlines - LATAM Airlines Group and Avianca - are bullish heading into 2025, driven in part by their competitive cost structures and product offerings that target a range of customer classes.
Those favourable cost structures place each airline in a competitive positions vis-a-vis their long haul rivals, and the recognition that product segmentation is key to bolstering revenues should bode well for LATAM and Avianca in the future.
Of course, challenges remain for airlines operating in Latin America, including oversupply within Colombia, which should ease somewhat next year.
And changes could occur in Brazil's aviation sector if discussions regarding potential consolidation materialise into something more market-changing.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.