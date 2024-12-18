Outlook 2025: Latin America – LATAM and Avianca embark on 2025 as fortified formidable forces

Two of Latin America's largest airlines - LATAM Airlines Group and Avianca - are bullish heading into 2025, driven in part by their competitive cost structures and product offerings that target a range of customer classes.

Those favourable cost structures place each airline in a competitive positions vis-a-vis their long haul rivals, and the recognition that product segmentation is key to bolstering revenues should bode well for LATAM and Avianca in the future.

Of course, challenges remain for airlines operating in Latin America, including oversupply within Colombia, which should ease somewhat next year.

And changes could occur in Brazil's aviation sector if discussions regarding potential consolidation materialise into something more market-changing.