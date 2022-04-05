Lagos Airport’s Terminal 2 opens – the Nigerian president wants concessions ‘fast tracked’

Nigeria’s attempts to privatise its four main airports have been a continuing saga since the current government came to power seven years ago.

The underlying issue has been the staunch objection of opposition parties and workers' representatives to the scheme. They would prefer unprofitable secondary-level airports to be concessioned first, but realistically – who would want them?

Investment in those four airports has been high, with new terminals completed at Abuja (the capital), Port Harcourt, and now at Lagos, but that hasn’t necessarily improved efficiency.

But on the back of the culmination and opening of the Lagos terminal the government is again trying to conclude the concession procedure, promising it will now happen.

The question is, will the international airport investment community want to play ball?