Kuwait’s new Terminal 2 project “to modernise the country in line with a national economic strategy"

Historically, in the aviation world, most of the attention on the Middle East has been focused on the UAE and Qatar.

But as CAPA has previously reported, smaller airports increasingly want their piece of the action; ideally through intensified O&D passenger growth, but also by positioning themselves as, at least, regional hubs. Almost all the regional airports are well located for that aim.

A prior report focused on Bahrain, and this one looks at Kuwait (KIA), where the government shares an economic vision with Bahrain – one that maximises non-oil related activities, engages more with the private sector, and identifies the main airport as a catalyst towards economic growth generally.