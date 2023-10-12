Korean Air boosts China and Japan flights, while merger efforts continue

Korean Air is preparing to take more major steps in its international recovery in the upcoming northern winter season, with some of the most notable gains coming in the Japanese and Chinese markets.

Additional services planned to begin at the end of Oct-2023 will lift the airline to within 10% of its pre-pandemic capacity levels.

Capacities on routes to China and Japan have been the slowest to recover for Korean Air and many other Asia-Pacific airlines. However, demand in these key markets has been picking up enough to warrant significant increases in services.

While network recovery is gaining pace, progress is still slow for Korean Air on the regulatory front as it tries to gain the overseas approvals it needs for its planned acquisition of Asiana. The airline is preparing to submit revised application details to European authorities in an effort to assuage their concerns.