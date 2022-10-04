Key Asia-Pacific markets finally relax restrictions: part one – Japan

Within a period of just a few days in late Sept-2022 Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan announced significant easing of pandemic-related entry requirements. This is a very noteworthy development, as these three have been among the last major Asia-Pacific markets to retain burdensome international travel restrictions.

The Japanese government stated that it would end a range of rules that have been suppressing international travel to Japan.

The Hong Kong government has taken its biggest step yet in easing travel restrictions, ending mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival.

In Taiwan, entry restrictions have been eased and the government has signalled that quarantine rules will be removed within a few weeks.

This is part one of a two-part report.