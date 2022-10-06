Key Asia-Pacific markets finally relax restrictions: part two – Hong Kong and Taiwan

Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan have been among the slowest of Asia-Pacific major markets to remove COVID-19 pandemic-related entry restrictions.

So it was particularly significant when they announced major relaxations of these rules within the same week in late Sep-2022.

Part one of this analysis examined the relative importance of these three markets in the Asia-Pacific region and also focused on what the rule changes mean for Japan and its airlines. Both of the country’s major airlines have accelerated their international flight resumption plans due to the government moves.

Part two is focused on the ramifications for Hong Kong in particular, as well as Taiwan.

Cathay Pacific has also revealed plans to ramp up its flight schedule in the wake of the rule changes.

But IATA has warned that the aviation system in Hong Kong must be ready for a surge in demand in order to avoid disruptions.