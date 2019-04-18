Keflavik Airport: the failure of WOW Air & where to now for Icelandair
The sudden collapse of WOW air, the LCC that took on Icelandair at its own game and lost, is likely to prompt a review of infrastructure needs at Keflavik Airport, which is the only international air gateway to the island.
The state airport operator Isavia has been criticised for its tardiness in preparation for the anticipated continuing increase in tourists especially, but WOW air’s collapse will take plenty of the sting out of that. Isavia says it will be examining the consequences that WOW air's withdrawal may have.
Isavia had predicted that there would be a fall in passenger numbers brought about by route consolidation alone this year (10% in the summer), and early statistics (Jan-Feb, around 6%) have supported that prediction, although not quite to the degree that Isavia imagined.
This collapse also prompts the question which airline(s) – if any – will take up WOW air's capacity and fly its routes, and whether the entire aviation/tourist enterprise of Iceland might start to head back towards the ‘niche’ territory where it contentedly sat for decades.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.