Johannesburg Airport passenger traffic recovery depends on SAA and new long haul routes

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) has paid the price of the financial difficulties that South African Airways (SAA) has found itself in over the past few years.

Now SAA seems to be making a comeback – not for the first time – and intends to launch new regional and long haul routes.

Meanwhile, two airlines will launch services from Latin America and Asia Pacific later in the year, further underlining the airport’s credentials as a long haul hub facility for travel on thin routes – but where there is demand, all the same.

South Africa is undergoing a political realignment, one that will not be viewed favourably in Europe and North America, but which might dictate long haul route development over the next few years.