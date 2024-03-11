JetSMART brings the ULCC model back to Colombia, incumbents will compete fiercely
Broadly one year after two ultra-low cost carriers abruptly exited Colombia’s market, the South American ultra-low cost airline group JetSMART is on the cusp of launching domestic operations in Colombia.
JetSMART has made its mark in South America since entering Chile’s market in 2017, and then expanding to Argentina and Peru.
But the airline could face fierce competition in the Colombian market from Avianca and LATAM Airlines – both of which have revitalised themselves during the last couple of years through their respective Chapter 11 reorganisations.
