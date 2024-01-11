JetBlue's new CEO faces myriad challenges and a consequential year in 2024

News that current JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty is assuming the role of CEO is not surprising.

But the timing is somewhat interesting, given that once Ms Geraghty takes the helm she will either start overseeing a merger with Spirit Airlines or she will manage the aftermath of a judge ruling against JetBlue’s purchase of the Florida-based ultra-low cost carrier.

Ms Geraghty is a familiar entity to JetBlue’s employees and presumably, to the investment community at large.

There is also the milestone that she is the first female to become CEO of a large US airline – a phenomenon that is long overdue.

But the challenges that JetBlue currently faces remain intact, and whatever the outcome of the legal challenge against its merger with Spirit, 2024 will be a pivotal year for JetBlue under its new CEO.