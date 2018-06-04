JetBlue and JetSuiteX relationship: investment with a unique codeshare
JetBlue Airways has been a trailblazer in many ways. Its offering of LiveTV on its aircraft arguably revolutionised inflight entertainment in the US and its premium product offering Mint has resulted in one-upmanship in the US transcontinental market.
During 2016 the airline opted to invest in the public charter operator JetSuiteX, and upped its stake in the entity during early 2018 as its partner Qatar Airways also made an investment in the ERJ-135 operator. JetBlue now has a 10% stake in JetSuiteX, and has also brokered a somewhat unconventional codeshare with the charter operator.
JetBlue’s decision to codeshare with JetSuiteX is obviously multi-faceted. The airline primarily aims to ensure an adequate return on its investment, and the relationship further advances JetBlue’s image as an innovator that emphasises a favourable customer experience. JetBlue has cited JetSuiteX’s favourable net promoter score (NPS) as one reason for its excitement in partnering with the small jet operator.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.