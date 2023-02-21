Jet2.com's success spotlights tour operator/airline ties in UK leisure market

Tour operators that are tied to an in-house airline are a crucial part of the UK's package holiday sector. Holiday companies authorised under the ATOL (Air Travel Organiser's Licence) scheme that also have their own airline account for half of the total number of passengers licensed under the scheme.

The top two places in the ranking by number of passengers licensed are Jet2holidays (whose airline is Jet2.com) and TUI UK (whose airline is TUI Airways).

Some such companies are airline-led, while others are package holiday-led. For TUI, its airline's main purpose is to provide air services to its holiday customers. For easyJet, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, their holiday companies feed customers into the airline (while also generating important ancillary revenue).

Jet2holidays has transformed over a number of years from being airline-led to a mix of the two, and is now more package holiday-led. Its airline, Jet2.com, expects to carry 11% more passengers in the year to Mar-2023 than it did in the year to Mar-2020.