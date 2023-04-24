Jet2.com's growth continues in Ryanair's back yard at Stansted Airport

Jet2.com is taking its capacity at London Stansted Airport this northern summer to 2.6 times what it was in its first summer there in 2017. Six years after entering its only base in southern England, it will have 43 Stansted routes. This is two more than last northern summer, with new Athens and Rome services.

London Stansted continues to be dominated by Ryanair, whose average fare discount to Jet2.com is more than 60%.

Jet2.com's entry into Stansted looked bold when first announced, in view of Ryanair's massive price advantage. However, Jet2.com sells the majority of its seats to its in-house tour operator as part of a package holiday, and so it does not rely only on the price of its seats.

Setting aside the COVID-19 pandemic period, Jet2.com has achieved consistent growth at Stansted in spite of competing with Ryanair on 29 routes. It has overtaken easyJet to become the number two airline by seats, with a seat share projected at 9.0% in 9M2023. Its boldness appears to be paying off.