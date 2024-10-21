Jet2.com SWOT: award-winning UK low cost airline and tour operator
Jet2 plc, the owner of the low cost airline Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has been named 'AIM Growth Business of the Year' among companies whose shares are listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM).
At the awards on 13-Oct-2024 the group was cited for achieving record passenger numbers, revenue and profit. The Jet2 brand has also been a consistent winner of awards for its customer service.
Management of Jet2.com, the UK's number four airline, is integrated with Jet2holidays, the UK's number one package holiday provider.
The relationship between the two is crucial to the airline's success.
This report considers Jet2.com's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
