Jet2.com SWOT: a low cost airline with a tour operator attached
Based on customer reviews, Jet2.com is the only European airline in TripAdvisor's top 10 world airlines ranking, reflecting the UK low cost airline's focus on customer service. This, and its close relationship with sister company Jet2holidays, allows it a partial escape from the commoditisation associated with competing only on price.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays (which provides almost half of the airline's passengers) are managed as one business within the leisure travel segment of Dart Group PLC. The group achieved a 38% increase in revenue and a 27% increase in operating profit in the year to Mar-2018, but its operating margin dipped by 0.5ppts to 5.5%. The leisure travel segment typically achieves slightly higher margins than the group overall, but it also experienced a small decline for the second year running.
This report considers Jet2.com's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The balance is currently tipped in favour of strengths and opportunities, but weaknesses and threats are visible.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.