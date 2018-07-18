Jet2.com SWOT: a low cost airline with a tour operator attached

Based on customer reviews, Jet2.com is the only European airline in TripAdvisor's top 10 world airlines ranking, reflecting the UK low cost airline's focus on customer service. This, and its close relationship with sister company Jet2holidays, allows it a partial escape from the commoditisation associated with competing only on price.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays (which provides almost half of the airline's passengers) are managed as one business within the leisure travel segment of Dart Group PLC. The group achieved a 38% increase in revenue and a 27% increase in operating profit in the year to Mar-2018, but its operating margin dipped by 0.5ppts to 5.5%. The leisure travel segment typically achieves slightly higher margins than the group overall, but it also experienced a small decline for the second year running.

This report considers Jet2.com's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The balance is currently tipped in favour of strengths and opportunities, but weaknesses and threats are visible.