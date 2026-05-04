Jet2.com: Paris to be second biggest city break destination for the low cost airline in summer 2027
Jet2.com is to add three new summer routes from the UK to Paris CDG to its long-running Leeds Bradford service to the French capital. The low cost/leisure airline will operate the three new services - from East Midlands, London Stansted and Manchester - between late Mar-2027 and late Oct-2027.
On a city pair basis, it will have strong competition and only a small market share on London-Paris and Manchester Paris. It will be the sole operator on the much thinner East Midlands to Paris and it is the leading operator on Leeds Bradford to Paris.
Paris will still be less than 1% of Jet2.com's capacity, but will be its biggest destination in France and among its most important short haul international destination in a network focused on medium haul beach destinations.
In fact Paris will become its second most important city break destination after Rome.
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