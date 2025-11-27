Jet2 to establish its 14th base at easyJet’s Gatwick Airport stronghold

Jet2, which encompasses airline Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2holidays, will launch flights from London Gatwick Airport to 29 destinations in northern summer 2026.

Gatwick will be its 14th UK base, its third in the London area (after Stansted and Luton) and its fifth in the southern part of England (it also has bases at Bristol and Bournemouth).

With roots in the North, Jet2.com established its first base in the South of England in 2017, when it moved into Ryanair-dominated Stansted.

In spite of Ryanair's huge cost advantage, Jet2.com has continued to thrive since then, and its total passenger numbers have grown at a compound average annual rate of 13.7% pa.

Gatwick is easyJet's backyard, and the UK's biggest leisure market. EasyJet became the airport's biggest airline on the strength of its flight-only offer, but it now also has an increasingly significant holidays business.

Jet2 will not match easyJet's size at Gatwick; but as the UK's largest tour operator, it should thrive there too.