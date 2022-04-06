Japan’s Hokkaido Airports to recategorise as an SME as survival supplants growth
As airports across the world continue to tackle the fallout from the pandemic, Japan’s Hokkaido Airports, which has taken control of seven airports across the country’s most northerly region (the last one in Mar-2021), has initiated a scheme to reposition itself as a small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME).
Typically, SMEs in any country are found on the High Street or tucked away on small trading estates. They don’t have runways three kilometres long or terminal buildings.
But there are sound financial reasons for doing it, and the move is indicative of how far the pandemic has had a profound bearing on Japan’s airports in the midst of their privatisation.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.