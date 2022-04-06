Japan’s Hokkaido Airports to recategorise as an SME as survival supplants growth

As airports across the world continue to tackle the fallout from the pandemic, Japan’s Hokkaido Airports, which has taken control of seven airports across the country’s most northerly region (the last one in Mar-2021), has initiated a scheme to reposition itself as a small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME).

Typically, SMEs in any country are found on the High Street or tucked away on small trading estates. They don’t have runways three kilometres long or terminal buildings.

But there are sound financial reasons for doing it, and the move is indicative of how far the pandemic has had a profound bearing on Japan’s airports in the midst of their privatisation.