Jamaica’s ‘fourth international airport’ – a mystery in the James Bond class
There are many airports scattered around the Caribbean. Most of them are small, and historically governments have found it difficult to attract reputable private sector firms to operate and invest in them where those airports have opted for the privatisation route.
Jamaica is a little different.
It privatised its main tourist airport by concession almost 20 years ago and then its capital city airport more recently, after two attempts.
There seems to be adequate capacity for both passengers and freight between the two of them, and a third international airport will start to receive commercial flights from the US later in the year.
Even so, the government seems determined to build yet another airport out of an ex-US military base on the south coast.
There are no elections due and the reasons have yet to be fully explained.
