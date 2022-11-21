JAL’s international rebound gains pace despite challenges in key markets

Japan Airlines (JAL) is experiencing a strong uptick in international demand, despite the continued constraints in the important Chinese and European markets.

Challenges in those market sectors are limiting capacity gains, although those challenges are being offset by a robust recovery in other parts of JAL’s network.

Although Japan was one of the slowest Asia-Pacific nations to remove its most onerous entry rules, airlines are now gaining the benefits of a broader reopening of international travel. However, those airlines are still being affected by external events and policy decisions occurring outside Japan.

The overall improvement in international demand is increasing JAL’s confidence in its business outlook. The airline is progressing steadily towards financial recovery, and it expects to return to net profitability for the fiscal year ending 31-Mar-2023.

This is, in turn, enabling JAL to start considering the next phases of its fleet renewal efforts.