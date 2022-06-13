Italy’s SEA and Airports Corporation of Vietnam reach route accord; deeper co-operation could follow

Co-operation deals between airports may not be anything like as advanced as airline alliances, but they do exist, and one of the better-known examples is that between Groupe ADP and Schiphol Group, which involves cross-shareholding. Groupe ADP was on its way to negotiating an investment into Airports Corporation of Vietnam five years ago when that deal fell apart.

Since then ACV has entered into an increasingly desperate search for domestic or international partners to relieve some of the financial burden of developing both existing and new airports, including the costly Long Thanh airport near Ho Chi Minh City.

ACV now has an agreement with SEA SpA (Societa per azioni Esercizi Aeroportuali), the Italian operator of the Milan region airports, to boost tourism and trade between Vietnam and Northern Italy by way of route development.

Beyond that there could be an opportunity for SEA to take Groupe ADP’s place in a deeper co-operation with ACV, if both parties want one.