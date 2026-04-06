ITA Airways shines bright upon Star entry - first ever net profit as Lufthansa relationship deepens
Joerg Eberhart, Chief Executive of Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) has hailed 2025 as a "turning point". Italy's flag carrier airline, 41% owned by Lufthansa Group, reported its first ever net profit in 2025.
The emerging relationship with Lufthansa Group contributed to ITA's improved results, with the start of commercial and operational integration and the transition of ITA from SkyTeam into Star Alliance (completed on 1-Apr-2026).
There is more to come.
Lufthansa expects to increase its stake to 90% and consolidate ITA into the Group in 2026. It also expects to bring ITA into immunised joint ventures with its partners on the North Atlantic and on routes between Europe and Japan.
Challenges remain, of course. ITA's 2025 EBIT margin was wafer thin, making it much more vulnerable to geopolitical uncertainties affecting both revenue and costs.
Moreover, industry watchers with long memories may question how long any sustainable return to profitability would remain unspoilt by Italy's aviation unions.
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