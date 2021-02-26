Istanbul Airport positions for future battle with Gulf airports
It has long been the case that Istanbul’s airports have regarded themselves as in competition with those in the Gulf – especially for Europe-Asia transit traffic – rather than with those in Europe. And Istanbul’s new airport does have some geographical and operational advantages in that respect, as did its predecessor.
Now, as the country plots its way out of lockdown and with the main tourist season looming, that battle looks to recommence.
Istanbul Airport’s CEO is bullish about future prospects, no doubt taking his cue from the Prime Minister, but both the airport and the state airline will have to overcome the challenge from a rejuvenated Qatar Airways and Doha Airport, which have almost flourished during the pandemic.
