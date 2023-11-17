Israel aviation: recovery outlook remains uncertain
More than five weeks after the 7-Oct-2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas, the impact of the ensuing conflict on Israel's aviation market has been very substantial. Seat capacity has collapsed from above 2019 levels in Sep-2023 to 28% in the week of 13-Nov-2023, as the majority of international airlines have suspended services to Israel.
Capacity in the overall Middle East market remains above 2019 levels, but has been modestly reduced since Oct-2023.
The impact on global capacity, also above 2019 levels, so far appears insignificant.
Current airline schedules project the recovery of Israel's aviation market in Jan-2023. However, in each passing week recently the time horizon has lengthened – as long as the conflict continues, the timing of any recovery will remain subject to considerable uncertainty.
