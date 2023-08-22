Islamabad Airport concession looks destined to go to the Middle East
While the long-winded privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines drags on, events are moving more rapidly in the airport sector.
In 2022 the Qatar Investment Authority raised hopes that some of Pakistan’s airports could be privatised when it let it be known it was attracted to the Karachi and Islamabad airports.
Now the government has invited technical and financial proposals for a 15-year concession to operate the airport in Islamabad, the capital.
That airport continues to underachieve, compared to those in Delhi and Istanbul for example.
The other angle is that the government simply needs to fill its coffers to assuage a balance of payments crisis.
Many western investors and operators would be very wary of entering such a volatile market, where there is political strife as well, but Pakistan has friends in hot places; primary interest in this transaction is most likely to come from the Middle East.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.