Ireland’s daa more than halves losses in FY2021 – swift growth but severe impact on service delivery

The significance of Dublin Airport in the wider scheme of things in the British Isles is often overlooked.

The airport has grown as a transit point for traffic to and from North America, and that traffic has helped it while other traffic diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Dublin still remains predominantly a short to mid haul airport, with more European destinations than Heathrow – and by some margin.

The congestion those flights cause ensured that a second runway was needed, and one will open soon.

In the summer of 2022 there has been a resurgence in travel activity that has swamped the airport at times, and the priority for the next few months is to get through this capacity/timing mismatch (as it calls it) without further damage to its integrity and the public perception.