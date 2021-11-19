Infratil posts positive 1H2021 results for Wellington Airport
As with Christchurch Airport, on which CAPA reported recently, Wellington Airport and its 66% shareholder Infratil have reported a positive financial result for the period Mar-2021 to Sep-2021, which is 1H2021.
This is despite the continuity of very tough anti-pandemic measures imposed by the New Zealand government, which caused vigorous protests in the capital.
There is hope on the horizon for more capacity to return soon, including international services, but for now Infratil, whose European adventures a decade or so ago proved disastrous, can bask in the glory of statistics which include a 189% increase in EBITDAF at Wellington Airport.
Strangely, there are forces in the Wellington City Council that want to sell its share of the airport, driven mainly by climate change concerns.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.