Infratil posts positive 1H2021 results for Wellington Airport

As with Christchurch Airport, on which CAPA reported recently, Wellington Airport and its 66% shareholder Infratil have reported a positive financial result for the period Mar-2021 to Sep-2021, which is 1H2021.

This is despite the continuity of very tough anti-pandemic measures imposed by the New Zealand government, which caused vigorous protests in the capital.

There is hope on the horizon for more capacity to return soon, including international services, but for now Infratil, whose European adventures a decade or so ago proved disastrous, can bask in the glory of statistics which include a 189% increase in EBITDAF at Wellington Airport.

Strangely, there are forces in the Wellington City Council that want to sell its share of the airport, driven mainly by climate change concerns.