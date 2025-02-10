IndiGo is primed for higher growth this year, as groundings diminish and long haul plans beckon

IndiGo has done an impressive job of maintaining its international growth, despite a daunting number of narrowbody groundings, and it is now looking to boost its overseas expansion by accelerating plans to introduce new widebody types.

The airline has been one of the hardest hit by the Pratt & Whitney engine issues that have caused a maintenance backlog and a chronic shortage of engines for many operators of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

IndiGo has still managed to increase its international capacity, however, with new deliveries and additional leased aircraft more than offsetting the groundings. Now, the number of grounded aircraft is steadily decreasing, raising the prospect of an even higher growth rate.

International expansion is a priority for IndiGo, and the next stage will involve adding more long-range aircraft.

The airline has signalled the importance of this step by attempting to bring in widebodies sooner than planned, via wet leases, as it eyes the India-Europe market.