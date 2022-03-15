India’s domestic aviation market is rebounding well after Omicron dive

India’s airlines are once again quickly restoring their domestic networks following the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

Traffic has been following the capacity trend – albeit with a slight lag in response – illustrating that demand remains robust in this market.

There will be significant changes this year in the Indian domestic aviation market, with new or relaunched airlines and shifts in ownership. This means there will also be some changing of the guard among the airline CEOs who will usher in the industry’s post-recovery phase.

India’s international market may be slow to recover, but it appears that the country’s domestic market will once again be one of the most dynamic and competitive in the Asia-Pacific region.