India's airline capacity rebounds after latest COVID wave

As India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 subsides, domestic airline capacity is once again rebounding strongly. Airlines have been adding back service in response to easing travel and capacity restrictions, and load factors are also increasing.

The second wave spike began around Mar-2021, and quickly propelled India into a state of crisis. Daily cases were higher than in the first wave that struck in mid-2020, and the official death toll rose above 420,000 – although it is believed that the actual total may be higher.

The second wave stalled what had previously been an impressive traffic recovery in Indian domestic markets. Now the airlines are looking to return quickly to those levels, and eventually move beyond them.