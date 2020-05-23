Indian government adds six more AAI airport privatisations
The Indian airport privatisation schedule has been, to say the least, a stop-start process: a number of major gateway airports privatised in 2006 and then a long wait until 2015, and an abortive attempt to privatise more, before several deals were completed in 2018.
India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri announced on 16-May-2020 that the government plans to begin the tender process to privatise Tiruchirappalli Airport, Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik Airport, Amritsar Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Airport, Raipur Swami Vivekananda Airport, Indore Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, and Varanasi Airport “in the very near future”.
Some of these airports, for example Amritsar, have been thrown into the privatisation mix previously, several years ago, but were withdrawn during a period of political uncertainty.
Now, in the middle of a global crisis, the process has started again.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.