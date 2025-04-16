Indian airlines welcome development of dual-airport systems in Mumbai and Delhi

New airports to serve India's two largest cities are moving closer to their goal of starting operations this year, with ambitious growth plans for future phases.

The Indian airlines have placed massive aircraft orders in recent years, boosting the country's order backlog to nearly 1,900 aircraft. India's airport infrastructure is already near capacity, so new facilities are being constructed in many cities to accommodate the fleet growth.

The most significant projects are in the biggest markets, with second airports being developed for the Delhi capital area and the Mumbai metropolitan area.

Senior executives of both facilities updated their plans during the Routes Asia conference in Perth on 26-Mar-2025, and airline executives also discussed the need for the new airports.