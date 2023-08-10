India leading the way in the provision of renewable and alternative energy at airports

In 2015 CAPA - Centre for Aviation published two reports on the uptake of solar power provision at airports across the world; they emphasised that one airport, in Cochin, India, was not only self-sufficient in power generation in this way but was actually exporting spare power into the national grid.

Eight years on, India continues to lead the way, and almost a third of its airports are powered by renewable energy.

Not satisfied with that, the government has decreed that all airports must adopt renewable energy sources by 2024 and new airports to be developed are mandated to use it.

Meanwhile, India has three of only four airports in Asia Pacific to have achieved ACI Level 4+ Carbon Accreditation.

This part of the world was initially slow to pick up on environmental trends in the west, but is now arguably the global leader.