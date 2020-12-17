Incheon Airport: a strategic advisor for new Central Polish Airport
Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) should really be listed as a Major Global Investor in the CAPA Global Airport Investors Database, yet nine years after it first registered interest in foreign airport investment and operation it still has only two investments to its name.
Nevertheless it has picked up many consulting and strategic advisory roles along the way, and that is how its most recent concession, in Kuwait, started.
Now, it may have the opportunity to extend another advisory role, for the massive New Central Polish Airport, into one of operation and investment as this ambitious project to build a 100 mppa central airport for the whole of Poland ("The Solidarity Transport Hub or Central Communication/Transport Port"), connected by high-speed rail to major cities, threatens to get out of control.
