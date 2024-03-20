In conversation with... Kevin Willis, a key figure in the FAA's privatisation of airports in the US

At the end of Jan-2024 Kevin Willis retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, where he has held critical roles in the privatisation of some of the airports in the United States, culminating in the position of Director, Office of Airport Compliance and Management Analysis, which he held from Aug-2016.

Mr Willis is in a better position than most to comment on how the airport privatisation procedures in the US, introduced in the President Clinton era in the mid-1990s, have developed over the years; their successes and their failures.

He kindly agreed to exchange views with CAPA - Centre for Aviation in a personal capacity, while shedding light on the many complexities of the procedures.